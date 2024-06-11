Days Gone director says Sony higher-ups weren't a fan of the game

HQ

Days Gone is often touted as one of the more underrated games of the PS4 generation. Giving players a different kind of zombie experience from The Last of Us, Days Gone proved a hit with those who played it, but even though that fanbase might wish for a sequel every day, the game's director Jeff Ross doesn't think it's going to happen.

Ross recently wrote on Twitter/X that he believes a sequel will never happen. This is largely because "Sony higher ups like Hermen were never fans, so you won't hear about it at the PlayStation State of Play ... or ever."

Disappointing for some, but even if a sequel was in the works, it would be a long, long time before we saw it, as Bend Studio is currently working on something else entirely, by the looks of things.