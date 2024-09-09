Days Gone director says Deacon's cameo in Astro Bot is sad

HQ

Astro Bot has got off to a great start, to say the least, and is loved by most people, and the game itself is basically one long declaration of love to all of PlayStation's major game series and not least to the consoles. Many beloved characters such as Aloy, Ratchet & Clank, Nathan Drake, Crash, Kratos and others appear along the way.

Deacon St. John from Days Gone also makes an appearance with his motorbike and it seems to have touched a nerve with the man who directed the game John Garvin. After Bend Studios tweeted a picture of Deacon sitting under a palm tree while two puppy robots play with a ball, in which Bend also congratulated Asobi Studio on the release of the game, he reacted strongly and replied that he found it sad that the character now seems to have been reduced to promoting other games.

This prompted Bend Studios to quickly distance themselves from their former employee's views while emphasising that they are very proud of Days Gone.