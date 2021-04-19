Days Gone director: Metacritic score is everything to Sony

You're watching Advertisements

There has been a lot of discussion about Days Gone recently, both for good and bad reasons. The good ones are about the upcoming PC version of the game, which launches on May 18 and seems to have all the bells an whistles we expect from this platform.

The bad part is that it has been all but confirmed that Sony denied Sony Bend to develop Days Gone 2 (which also led to disappointed fans starting a petition that has roughly 50 000 signatures) and has made some decisions that has led to top developers leaving the studio. During the weekend, one of these people visited David Jaffe's podcast, the Days Gone director and writer John Garvin.

When he was asked how he felt after the first Days Gone review, he replied:

"I took it hard, to be honest, because, again... This is just the reality of Sony, Metacritic score is everything. ​If you're the creative director on a franchise and your game is coming out to a 70, you're not going to be the creative director on that franchise for very long."​

The co-director co-director Jeff Ross has also left Sony Bend, and did an interview last week. We revealed some of the plans for the sequel, which we reported about as well.

Is a strict Metacritic policy a good thing, even if it might means that somewhat riskier projects like Days Gone might be axed in the end?