Days Gone director is now working for Crystal Dynamics

Days Gone will probably continue to be an open wound for PlayStation fans for the foreseeable future, as it was very popular and performed reasonably well - but does not seem to be getting a sequel. Instead it seems like Sony is scrapping those plans, making the studio do other projects while leading staff on Days Gone left the company, according to earlier reports from the Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier.

Now the Days Gone director Jeff Ross has revealed on Twitter that his new workplace is Crystal Dynamics (Tomb Raider), and he says:

"I'm excited to announce I now work at the amazing Crystal Dynamics as Design Director. That's all I can say other than I'm thrilled with the project, and especially the team of really wonderful people. I will become a Seattleite this summer."

Exactly what this new project is, is currently unknown, but what we do know is that we are officially curious to see what it is.

