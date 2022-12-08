Days Gone director blames "woke reviewers" on the game's lack of praise at launch

HQ

There have been various thoughts and opinions about why Days Gone didn't do particularly well in a critical sense, despite the game seemingly coming across well in the eyes of fans. To add to this conversation, the game's creative director, John Garvin has now tweeted (and subsequently deleted) a three-part stance on the situation.

"Three reasons", said Garvin.

"1. It had tech issues like bugs, streaming and frame rate.

"2. It had reviewers who couldn't be bothered to actually play the game.

"3. And three, it had woke reviewers who couldn't handle a gruff white biker looking at his date's ass."

This continues Garvin's spree of comments where he touched upon the game's launch and why Sony decided not to move forward with a sequel, despite the ongoing petition to see a sequel greenlit.

Days Gone received middling reviews when it debuted on PlayStation 4, and is currently sitting at a 71 rating on Metacritic. The User Score for the game is higher at 8.4.

Thanks, VGC.