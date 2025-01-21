Days Gone developer provides an update on its future amid recent PlayStation cancellation

HQ

Just a few days ago, we heard that Bend Studio, the creators of Days Gone, was one of two Sony Interactive Entertainment developers that have had their current project cancelled. It is thought that this was a live-service project and that the catastrophic failure of Concord has likely played into the decision, but the fact that Bend learned about this cancellation at the same time as the public didn't exactly seem to bode well for the studio.

However Sony is reportedly looking to support the Oregon-based studio and to help it figure out what it should do next, and while we have no idea what that will be, the community manager for the developer has now taken to X to make a bold promise.

Kevin McAllister (not the one you're thinking of) has stated: "Thanks for the love and support everyone, especially to those that have reached out. P.S. We still plan on creating cool shit."

Maybe it's finally time that Sony gives Bend the time and resources it needs to make a sequel to Days Gone? What do you think, what would you like to see the developer working on next?