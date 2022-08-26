Days Gone developer is not happy about the intended casting choice for the movie

HQ

Developer Bend Studio released their post-apocalyptic open world biker game Days Gone back in 2019. The main character was Deacon St. John, which was voiced by Sam Witwer. He also lent his face for the character.

Some days ago Gamereactor reported that a Days Gone movie from PlayStation Productions is in the works. They want to cast Outlander's Sam Heughan as Deacon St. John.

Days Gone developer John Garvin has made it very clear on Twitter, that he is not happy with PlayStation Studios' intentions. He thinks that there is no reason to ignore the game's Deacon St. John (Sam Witwer) in the movie's casting. Even God of War director Cory Barlog agrees.

Would you pass on Sam Witwer as Deacon St. John in Days Gone movie? Leave your comments below.

Thanks, PlayStation Lifestyle