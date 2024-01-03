Days Gone developer gives promising update on new IP

HQ

Bend Studio, the developer behind underrated hit Days Gone, has given us a brief but promising update on the state of its upcoming new IP.

When asked over on Twitter/X how the work on the game is going, Bend Studio simply replied: "We cooking." Now, of course we'd love to hear more about what they're cooking up over there, and what this new IP actually looks like, but it's good to hear work is progressing.

Following a sequel to Days Gone being rejected, Bend Studio has been hard at work putting the lessons it learned from the zombie game into this new IP. Hopefully 2024 marks the time it's ready to be shown off proper.