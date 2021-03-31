Days Gone and Zombie Army 4 are PlayStation Plus games in April

You're watching Advertisements

Sony decided to give us the good news early back in February when we were told the PS5 version of Oddworld: Soulstorm would be a part of the PlayStation Plus line-up from the get-go on April 6, but that's obviously not the only game we'll get as part of the membership on Tuesday.

We're now told that Days Gone and Zombie Army 4: Dead War will be the other two games included as part of PS Plus in April. The former might be a bit disappointing for those of you with a PS5 because it's also a part of the PlayStation Plus Collection, but I think everyone else should be very pleased as it's a great game that has been somewhat overlooked by many.

These three will replace both Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Farpoint, Remnant: From the Ashes, Maquette and Destruction Allstars on April 6, so grab the latter ones while you still can.