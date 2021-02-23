Days Gone and several other PS4 games coming to PC

You're watching Advertisements

It wasn't exactly a small amount of rumours that started rumbling when both Death Stranding and Horizon: Zero Dawn made their way to PC last year. Both gamers and retailers thought this meant several other PlayStation games finally would take the plunge as well, but which? Turns out, the most popular theory will come first.

Jim Ryan, president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, confirms that the brilliant Days Gone will launch on PC later this Spring in an interview with GQ. Not only that. He also states this will be the first of many PlayStation-exclusives that will make the move over to PC this year, so I would love to hear which other games you're hoping to see on your personal computer soon.