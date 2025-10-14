Dayot Upamecano's renewal with Bayern stalled, Real Madrid and Liverpool smell blood

HQ

Dayot Upamecano, 26-year-old centre-back, could leave Bayern Munich next summer when his contract expires, as rumours and reports from Germany say that the French player is not keen to stay at Bayern, where he joined in 2021, if the Bavarian club doesn't accept his conditions. That would put an end to nearly ten years in Bundesliga (he used to play for RB Leipzig, coming from another Red Bull owned team, RB Salzburg).

The French international from Bissau-Guinean descent, who imitated Sergio Ramos' style of play, could also follow his footsteps and join Real Madrid, as several outlets from Spain report this week that Real Madrid is following him closely and are aware that his negotiations with Bayern for a contract renewal have stalled.

However, Real Madrid is not the only club interested: according to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel (via TeamTalk), Liverpool will be in the market and PSG as well. It is an interesting situation, because Liverpool would like to hire Upamecano as a replacement for Ibrahima Konaté, their centre-back who also ends contract in June 2026, and was expected to leave for Real Madrid.

However, given Konaté's recent streak of injuries, Cadena Ser reports that the Spanish club has lost interest in Konaté, with Upamecano being one of the main objectives for Madrid next year, considering that he is also one of Mbappé's closest friends at the French national team.