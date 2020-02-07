Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Daymare: 1998

Daymare: 1998 releases for PS4 and Xbox One in April

Daymare: 1998, the zombie horror game from Invader Studio, is set to release on console come April.

Destructive Creations, All in! Games and the Italian developer Invader Studios have announced today that their successful horror game, Daymare: 1998, will be released on consoles this spring.

The game was originally released on PC last year, but now it's expected on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 28 of 2020. "After seeing the positive feedback Daymare: 1998 has been receiving on PC, we're excited to be able to bring this game to console players. And seeing our game on the shelves of retail stores is just a dream come true. Hope everybody will enjoy their visit to Keen Sight," said Michele Giannone, Business Development Director of Invader Studios.

For more information on Daymare: 1998, you can take a look at our gameplay video below.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts



Loading next content