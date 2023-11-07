Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition 2023 set for December

HQ

While many are probably looking forward to The Game Awards as the next and likely final major games showcase of the year, just ahead of that big event, Day of the Devs will also be hosting a digital showcase.

We're told that Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition 2023 will be taking place in Los Angeles on December 6, 2023 at 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, where it will offer a look at upcoming games and will feature world premieres and deep dives of future titles.

The event will even be followed by a physical event that is being held from December 8, 2023 too, meaning if you happen to be in LA for The Game Awards or another reason, you can RSVP to attend the event to play some exciting upcoming indies and chat to some of the developers making these projects.

As for what we know will be in attendance at the December Day of the Devs event, we're told that Two Strikes, Ultros, Last Time I Saw You, the next game from Fellow Traveller, Punkzilla, Echo of the Waves, and Home Safety Hotline will all be present.