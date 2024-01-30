Day of the Devs breaks away from Double Fine and Microsoft to establish itself as a neutral indie event

HQ

I'm sure if you're a fan of the indie gaming scene, you pay attention to Day of the Devs. Since its first broadcast in 2012, the event powered by iam8bit and Double Fine has been the gateway for countless fans to some of the best games created by indie studios or developers. But perhaps what you didn't know is that it's an altruistic initiative that doesn't charge studios for the promotion or screening of games, and now it's going to be even more transparent about it.

Day of the Devs has decided to set itself up as a non-profit organisation and without the umbrella of Double Fine (which, as you know, is part of the Microsoft family). In this way the organisation wants to make sure that it promotes a platform-neutral position. Day of the Devs will start a donation campaign with the goal of raising $500,000 to run three events this year: Day of the Devs: San Francisco in March (an in-person event), the traditional and virtual Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition in June, and the hybrid Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition in December.

If you want to know all the details about this new stage of Day of the Devs and also want to collaborate with them, visit the website with all the information.