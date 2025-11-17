Davis Cup final 8: all matches this week and how to watch them live

HQ

Tennis season is about to end: after the ATP Finals, where Jannik Sinner took the crown again but Carlos Alcaraz retained the World No. 1 title, there's only the Davis Cup final 8 this week, starting Tuesday and ending next Sunday (November 18-23). Italy, Austria, France and Belgium on one side; Spain, Czechia, Argentina and Germany on the other side, for the "World Cup of tennis" taking place in Bologna, Italy.

Italy defend their title, their second in a row, without Jannik Sinner, who decided to take one extra week of rest before next season, trusting on his team that also include World No. 8 Lorenzo Musetti. Spain aims to conquer the title they last won in 2019 with Carlos Alcaraz (but without Davidovich Fokina) and Germany, with World No. 3 Alexander Zverev; Argentina with doubles expert Francisco Cerundolo; and Czechia with Jiri Lehecka and Jakub Mensik will also be big threats.

This is the full schedule for Davis Cup Final 8 this week:



November 18: France vs. Belgium



Novembr 19: Italy vs. Austria



November 20: Spain vs. Czechia / Argentina vs. Germany



Semi-finals



November 21: Winner of Italy/Austria v. Winner of France/Belgium



November 22: Winner of Spain/Czechia v. Winner of Argentina/Germany



Finals



November 23



How to watch Davis Cup finals

Interested in Davis Cup? Here's a list of local broadcasters for the competition:



Belgium: RTL, VRT



France: beIN Sports



Spain: Movistar



Czechia: Ceska Televize



Italy: SuperTennis



Austria: ORF, Tennis Channel



Germany: Tennis Channel



Denmark: DR



Finland: YLE



United Kingdom: BBC, Tennis Channel

