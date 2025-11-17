Davis Cup final 8: all matches this week and how to watch them live
Davis Cup ends this week in Bologna with Italy, Austria, France, Belgium, Czechia, Spain, Argentina and Germany.
Tennis season is about to end: after the ATP Finals, where Jannik Sinner took the crown again but Carlos Alcaraz retained the World No. 1 title, there's only the Davis Cup final 8 this week, starting Tuesday and ending next Sunday (November 18-23). Italy, Austria, France and Belgium on one side; Spain, Czechia, Argentina and Germany on the other side, for the "World Cup of tennis" taking place in Bologna, Italy.
Italy defend their title, their second in a row, without Jannik Sinner, who decided to take one extra week of rest before next season, trusting on his team that also include World No. 8 Lorenzo Musetti. Spain aims to conquer the title they last won in 2019 with Carlos Alcaraz (but without Davidovich Fokina) and Germany, with World No. 3 Alexander Zverev; Argentina with doubles expert Francisco Cerundolo; and Czechia with Jiri Lehecka and Jakub Mensik will also be big threats.
This is the full schedule for Davis Cup Final 8 this week:
- November 18: France vs. Belgium
- Novembr 19: Italy vs. Austria
- November 20: Spain vs. Czechia / Argentina vs. Germany
Semi-finals
- November 21: Winner of Italy/Austria v. Winner of France/Belgium
- November 22: Winner of Spain/Czechia v. Winner of Argentina/Germany
Finals
- November 23
How to watch Davis Cup finals
Interested in Davis Cup? Here's a list of local broadcasters for the competition:
- Belgium: RTL, VRT
- France: beIN Sports
- Spain: Movistar
- Czechia: Ceska Televize
- Italy: SuperTennis
- Austria: ORF, Tennis Channel
- Germany: Tennis Channel
- Denmark: DR
- Finland: YLE
- United Kingdom: BBC, Tennis Channel