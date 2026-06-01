Davide Ancelotti hired by Lille as head coach until 2028, first job as head coach in Europe

HQ

Davide Ancelotti, the 36-year-old son of Carlo Ancelotti, is making his debut in Europe as a manager without his father, and has just been appointed as Lille manager for two seasons. He succeeds Bruno Génésio, who left after completing his two-year contract, taking the team to third place in Ligue 1 and qualifying for Champions League.

"I am very proud and happy, and I thank President Olivier Létang for his trust and for this opportunity. We talked a lot, and I found a real connection, with shared ideas and values", said Ancelotti. "The LOSC project is a perfect fit for me, with its clear identity, high standards, and commitment to hard work. It's a serious, ambitious, competitive club that regularly competes in European competitions."

Davide started working as physical trainer for Paris Saint-Germain when it was coached by Carlo (2011-2013) and then followed his father's coaching staff at Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton, and Real Madrid, and currently works as assistant coach for the Brazil national team, alongside his father. After World Cup, Davide will move to Lille for his debut as a head coach in Europa, and only his second gig as head manager of a team after working at Botafogo between July and December 2025.