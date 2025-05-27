David Tennant wanted to play Fantastic Four's Reed Richards

HQ

David Tennant has played some very big and popular roles over the years, with perhaps the two most eye-catching ones being the Doctor from Doctor Who (on two separate occasions), and also Kilgrave in the Jessica Jones series. But, it turns out the Scottish actor also had his eyes set on a different Marvel role as of late too, one that ultimately went to a different star.

Speaking at MCM Comic Con London, Tennant confirmed that he was eyeing up the role of the Fantastic Four's Reed Richards, but lost the gig to Pedro Pascal, something he has come to terms with and is now happy for The Mandalorian actor.

In full, Tennant explained: "In terms of superheroes I did slightly have my eye on Reed Richards and unfortunately it looks like they've gone in a different direction. Although if it has to be someone I'm very happy for it to be Pedro Pascal."

As for what the future holds for Tennant, the actor did note that he's working on something very exciting that he hopefully will be able to share more about in the near future.

"I don't want to [say]... there's something we're working on right now that hopefully will come to fruition and will answer your question. But it's too soon to say. So hopefully I'll have an answer to your question. I just can't give it to you now. But in about... maybe in about six months, a year's time if everything were to go to plan, there may be a wee announcement."

Do you think Tennant would have been a good fit for Reed Richards?