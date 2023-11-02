David Tennant isn't ruling out yet another return to Doctor Who

HQ

David Tennant is returning to the world of Doctor Who once again later this month, when he picks up his Sonic Screwdriver to reprise his famed role in the 60th Anniversary specials. This temporary return is being used to also set up Ncuti Gatwa's time as the next Doctor, and is seemingly wrapping this modern era of Doctor Who and opening the doors to a new era.

But with a new era on the way, does this mean that David Tennant is now finally done as Doctor Who? The actor isn't ruling out a return in the future again.

Speaking with SFX magazine (thanks, GamesRadar), Tennant added: "I think it would be disingenuous to imagine that I might never be asked again because history would indicate that it was always a possibility. So, I'm not going to say never because I don't think anyone would believe me. That doesn't mean I know that I ever will. But I suppose until I can't run down a corridor it's always a possibility. But I promise to have no plans."

The first of the three specials starring Tennant will debut on November 25, with the other two following on a weekly basis afterwards.