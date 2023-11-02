Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | The Talos Principle 2
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Doctor Who

      David Tennant isn't ruling out yet another return to Doctor Who

      "I think it would be disingenuous to imagine that I might never be asked again".

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      David Tennant is returning to the world of Doctor Who once again later this month, when he picks up his Sonic Screwdriver to reprise his famed role in the 60th Anniversary specials. This temporary return is being used to also set up Ncuti Gatwa's time as the next Doctor, and is seemingly wrapping this modern era of Doctor Who and opening the doors to a new era.

      But with a new era on the way, does this mean that David Tennant is now finally done as Doctor Who? The actor isn't ruling out a return in the future again.

      Speaking with SFX magazine (thanks, GamesRadar), Tennant added: "I think it would be disingenuous to imagine that I might never be asked again because history would indicate that it was always a possibility. So, I'm not going to say never because I don't think anyone would believe me. That doesn't mean I know that I ever will. But I suppose until I can't run down a corridor it's always a possibility. But I promise to have no plans."

      The first of the three specials starring Tennant will debut on November 25, with the other two following on a weekly basis afterwards.

      Doctor Who

      Related texts



      Loading next content