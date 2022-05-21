David Tennant is returning to Doctor Who for 60th Anniversary special

HQ

It was just last week that the BBC announced that it would be Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa who will be taking over as the Doctor in the long-running science-fiction series Doctor Who. But now, the BBC has another treat as it has announced that fan-favourite Time Lord David Tennant will be returning to the series to once again portray the iconic character.

This won't be a full return for Tennant however, as he will simply be stepping back into the role for the 60th Anniversary special that is set to air next year, as the BBC shares in a blog post.

But it's not just Tennant who will be back, as former co-star Catherine Tate will also be back to play sidekick Donna in the very same episode. As for the two will meet and will be weaved back into the Doctor Who narrative for this special circumstance remains unclear, but showrunner Russell T Davies has said.

"They're back! And it looks impossible - first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening? Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it's going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime."

The BBC has yet to share a date on when the 60th Anniversary special will air, other that the fact that it will be coming in 2023.