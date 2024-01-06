David Tennant announced as the host of the BAFTA Film Awards

HQ

Legendary British actor David Tennant has been announced as the host of this year's BAFTA Film Awards. The event, which is described as the UK's biggest night for film, is set to take place at the Royal Festival Hall in London on 18th February.

"I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year's films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life," said Tennant.

"We are over the moon that David Tennant will be our host for the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards," added BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip. "He is deservedly beloved by British and international audiences, alike. His warmth, charm and mischievous wit will make it a must-watch show next month for our guests at the Royal Festival Hall and the millions of people watching at home."

The list of nominees for this year's BAFTA Film Awards has also been revealed and can be found in full here. Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Oppenheimer are all leading the way with 15 nominations each across a variety of categories. All films are nominated in categories such as Best Film, Director, and Cinematography.

Thanks, Variety.