David Suchet is returning to Agatha Christie's world

BritBox has just unveiled their exciting lineup for 2025, and one project in particular has us eagerly tapping into our inner grey cells: Travels with Agatha Christie with Sir David Suchet.

David Suchet, renowned for his portrayal of Hercule Poirot in Agatha Christie's Poirot, has remained a significant figure in entertainment after retiring the iconic detective role. Suchet starred as Poirot in all 13 seasons of the show, which ran from 1989 to 2013, cementing his status as one of the most beloved actors in British television history.

Since finishing the series, Suchet has continued to diversify his career. He has appeared in a variety of film and television projects, including Effie Gray (2014), American Assassin (2017), and the BBC series His Dark Materials, where he voiced the daemon Kaisa. He also made appearances in Doctor Who and Decline and Fall, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

At 78, Suchet's career remains vibrant, and he's set to appear in Channel 5's upcoming drama The Au Pair, alongside fellow actors Kenny Doughty and Sally Bretton. But one of his most exciting projects in recent months is his return to the Agatha Christie world, not as Poirot, but through a new documentary series, Travels with Agatha with Sir David Suchet.

In this series, Suchet follows Agatha Christie's journey through the 1920s, retracing her ten-month tour of the British Empire, which took her to South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada, with a holiday stop in Hawaii. Filming for the series began in the summer of 2024.

While Suchet is thrilled to explore Christie's life and travels, he has made it clear that a return to the role of Poirot is unlikely, given his age. However, he has expressed some openness to the idea if a suitable film opportunity arises.

