David Oyelowo's surreal Apple TV+ comedy series debuts in April

Apple has a few exciting projects lined up for later this month as the Seth Rogen-led comedy series The Studio will debut on the same day that the Mythic Quest spinoff series Side Quest arrives on the platform. But what does the streamer have planned for after that? Another comedy series will be making its debut in April, with this one featuring David Oyelowo in the lead role and appearing as a man who is attempting to help his family achieve their grand ambitions following his release from prison.

The show is known as Government Cheese and it's a project that is regarded as a surreal comedy set in 1969 San Fernando Valley. The show revolves mostly around Oyelowo's character Hampton Chambers, but it also sees Simone Missick, Jahi Di'Allo Winston, and Evan Ellison appearing as part of Chambers' family.

As per the plot, Apple TV+ tells us: ""Government Cheese" is a surrealist family comedy set in 1969 San Fernando Valley that tells the story of the Chambers, a quirky family pursuing lofty and seemingly impossible dreams, beautifully unfettered by the realities of the world. When Hampton Chambers (Oyelowo) is released from prison, his long-awaited family reunion doesn't go quite as he'd planned. During his absence, Hampton's wife Astoria (Missick) and sons Einstein (Ellison) and Harrison (Di'Allo Winston) have formed an unconventional family unit, and Hampton's return spins their world into chaos."

With the series set to premiere on April 16 with a four-episode debut, and then continue to drop new episodes on a weekly basis until the ten-episode season concludes, you can see the trailer for Government Cheese below.