David Lynch will only direct remotely in the future due to illness

One of the sad news pieces of the day is that David Lynch announced that he can no longer direct around people. This is because he has been affected by emphysema. He says it is because he has been smoking for so long. The disease affects his ability to breathe, among other things. However, he is willing to work remotely as much as possible. He said this to Sight & Sound magazine:

"Because of Covid, it would be very bad for me to get sick, even with a cold. I like to be amongst the things and get ideas there. But I would try to do it remotely, if it comes to it."

Lynch is known for films and TV series such as Twin Peaks, Eraserhead, Mullholland Drive and Blue Velvet. Hopefully this does not mean the end of his career, but that he can continue to influence the industry in some way with his ideas.

Which Lynch work is your favourite?