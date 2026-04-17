David Leitch is 100% confident that the Netflix Gears of War movie will be made

This year is set to be a very big and exciting one for Gears of War fans, as The Coalition will be delivering a new chapter in the series, a prequel that actually explores events before the first title. It's known as Gears of War: E-Day and we'll get to meet it in greater depth rather soon, as part of a dedicated Direct showcase following the Xbox Games Showcase in the summer.

But this is just part of the Gears of War plans that are ultimately in place, as for a long while Netflix and Xbox have been collaborating in an effort to adapt Gears of War into a feature length flick. Little has come of this so far, other than The Fall Guy and Bullet Train's David Leitch being attached as the director.

Speaking about Leitch, in a recent interview with Collider, the director spoke a little about the Gears of War film and how he's very confident it will become a reality.

"Gears of War, I think, is going to happen. We have a great draft that's in progress that's in really great shape. The studio's more determined than ever to make it. Netflix is 100% behind it. The Coalition is fired up, as well. They have their game releasing this year, as well, and so it's all lining up that that movie will happen."

One of the big questions about the Gears of War film is who will play the iconic characters. Dave Bautista has frequently shown interest in taking a stab at Marcus Fenix, but the actor is getting on and Fenix is a burly (and quite young) dude at the start of his COG story, meaning this great marriage of actor and character may never become a reality.

Are you still interested in the Gears of War movie?