David Jonsson will take over the Black Panther mantle in Ryan Coogler's third movie planned for 2028

There were effectively two main bits of information and news shared during Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, with the first being the confirmation of a Ghost Rider project starring Ryan Gosling in 2028. The second reveal also pertained to 2028 too, with this film being the movie that will conclude the slate of theatrical offerings from the production company for the calendar year.

Black Panther III has officially been confirmed, becoming the next chapter of Ryan Coogler's action saga based in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The flick will debut on December 15, 2028, and will introduce a new Black Panther, an individual to officially take over the reigns from the deceased Chadwick Boseman, and from Letitia Wright, who has effectively been serving as an interim Black Panther since.

David Jonsson, known for starring in Alien: Romulus and The Long Walk recently, will be taking over the role of Wakanda's protector, with this iteration actually being T'Challa's son, as confirmed by Coogler in a statement on stage.

It seems this baton will officially be passed in 2028 in this film, as Wright will be appearing in at least Avengers: Doomsday wearing the Black Panther suit, so we'll have to see if Jonsson makes a surprise earlier than expected cameo.