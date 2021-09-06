David Jaffe says new Sony game will make people "lose their minds"

HQ

David Jaffe left Sony in 2007 after being the founder of games like Twisted Metal and God of War. Even though his career hasn't been exactly a huge success story since then, he still knows a thing or two about the business. And now he couldn't keep quiet any longer, and tweeted this during the weekend:

"here's useless tweet but if I don't say something i will explode!!! just found out about a new playstation game they are making-no ideaa when it get unveiled (maybe next week, maybe not) BUt just know when it does, people are gonna lose their fucking minds! Bad ass!!!"

Jaffe excused his poor language by later explaining that he was "trying to cook and tweet" at the same time. While we don't know what Jaffe is talking about - we sure look forward to see it. Something that hopefully will happen on Thursday at 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST when Sony have their PlayStation showcase.