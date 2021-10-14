David Jaffe really hates the difficulty of Kena, Metroid and Returnal

HQ

Davis Jaffe is most known as the creator of games like Twisted Metal and God of War. Even though he left Sony in 2007 and hasn't been able to reach major success after that, he has still remained an interesting voice in the video game business with creative games and views that aren't always mainstream.

And now he's been at it again, and this time he is really mad at the difficulty in many modern games, which he thinks is actually pushing gamers away. He tweets:

"Kena, Metroid, Returnal; all leading the march towards super challenging games. Maybe it's NES generation coming into their own as designers but I fucking HATE THIS shit. And it's not an age thing; I NEVER liked it. But it wasn't so rampant. It's like devs WANT to push Players away."

Do you appreciate really difficult games, or do Jaffe make a valid point and super challenging titles is something that needs to go away?