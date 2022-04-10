David Hyde Pierce does not rule out joining the new Frasier series

HQ

Early last year, it was revealed that Paramount+ and Kelsey Grammer was planning a new Frasier series. This surely is a household name for people who watched TV in the 80's when the psychiatrist Frasier was a frequent guest at Cheers, and especially in the 90's when he starred as the main character in the series with the same name: Frasier.

Since Frasier ended in 2004, it has been somewhat forgotten, despite being a serious contender to both Friends and Seinfeld, and often having similar viewer numbers and beating them in the ratings and in winning awards. While we still don't know what the angle will be for the new Frasier series, we now know that the most important other character expect Frasier himself - his brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce), also psychiatrist - is interested in the new show. And that goes for Frasier's ex-wife Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth) as well.

In an interview with Variety, the duo (now doing the HBO Max show Julia), got the question if they would be interested in doing the new Frasier. Hyde Pierce answered:

"That's an abstract question. Kelsey's spearheading that, and I don't know where it is in its development and what form it will take. So it's an impossible question to ask, no matter how many people want to know the answer."

Neuwirth then added that "we are very supportive", with Hyde Pierce filling in: "Yes, absolutely". Neuwirth finally ended by stating:

"I think that it should go without saying. I'm very supportive of it happening. I hope they continue in the excellence that they started with. I trust that they will."

Could you imagine a Frasier series without Niles?