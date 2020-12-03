David Hayter wants to play Solid Snake again

You're watching Advertisements

Before Bluepoint Games revealed the Demon's Souls remake, there was plenty off rumours claiming that the studio was working on a remake of Metal Gear Solid. And those rumours have refused to die, and are still floating around, getting new fuel every now and then.

When a Twitter user asked Solid Snake's classic voice actor David Hayter if these rumours are true, he replied that he didn't know, but let everyone at the studio know that he would like to return as Solid Snake:

"I honestly don't know if the rumours are true. But if they are, let the studio know you'd like me back as Snake. I'm always down to return to Shadow Moses."

Hayter was replaced as Snake in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, with Kiefer Sutherland taking over the role, but has since then returned as Snake on a few occasions - most notably in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Would you like to hear Hayter as Snake in a Metal Gear Solid Remake, or should the role remain with Sutherland?