David Hayter implies he is yet again playing Snake

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater is set to premiere next year, and it will once again feature David Hayter as Naked Snake, as the game is based on the original recordings.

Now there's a very clear hint that it might have some kind of extras, or that there's even a whole new Metal Gear in the works. David Hayter writes on X the following:

"I was in the booth today. Playing a role I've not played, since..."

This was then supplemented with a follow-up reply containing a gif of Snake. Exactly what this means, we can only speculate at this point, but surely the odds favour that he's playing Snake again, even if we don't know in what context yet?