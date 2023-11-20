David Hayter hints that he has more Metal Gear Solid on the way

HQ

Before Jack Bauer actor Kiefer Sutherland took over the role of Snake in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, it was David Hayter who was known as the voice of the iconic super spy. Why he left the series has various explanations but one of them is that Hideo Kojima simply wanted to attach a bigger name to the role, despite Hayter's great support among fans.

Now, however, it seems that the original voice behind both Solid Snake and Big Boss may be heading back to the series. This after he posted a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter) where he poses with Old Snake from Metal Gear Solid 4 with the text "Had a pretty cool meeting the other day...".

We already know that Hayter is returning to the role of Naked Snake in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, but given the mystery of the post, this could very well be another unannounced Metal Gear Solid-related project.

Since Hideo Kojima's departure from Konami, there has been very little news about the series and if you ignore the newly released Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 and the upcoming remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, the only addition to the series has been Metal Gear Survive which, to say the least, received an icy reception from a more or less united gaming world. We can only speculate what Konami and David Hayter have in mind, but it would certainly be exciting to see more Metal Gear Solid in the future, be it remakes of old classics or brand new titles.

