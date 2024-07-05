David Hasselhoff wants you to help save the planet by playing video games

HQ

David Hasselhoff, one of film and TV's most legendary names, is asking you to play games. Well, more specifically, he wants you to get involved with helping out our planet by participating in Green Tuesday.

What is Green Tuesday, you ask? Well, every first Tuesday of a month, participating Google Play games will be giving out green cosmetic items, boosters, and more, with the proceeds going towards green initiatives.

It sounds like a good idea on paper, but we're not sure whether it'll get the traction it needs to fund these projects. We'll have to see what games can help out to make a splash towards saving Earth.

This is an ad: