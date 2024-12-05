David Harbour encourages fans to "keep your eyes peeled" for updates on Violent Night 2

It's currently the holiday season and yet there is no movie sequel that sees David Harbour as a bloodthirsty, highly-trained killer Santa. Disaster. Following the arrival of Violent Night a couple of years ago, many fans have been wondering what the plans are for the follow-up flick, and this is something that Harbour himself has commented on as of recent.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Harbour stated that interest in a sequel is still high at Universal and that there could be more information seeping out in the near future.

"I don't think you're alone in that desire. Well, keep your eyes peeled because I also love that movie, and I think that Universal was excited about that idea as well. So we're working a little bit. I do think there's some very talented people working on it, so yeah, I'm excited about."

The sequel to Violent Night was claimed to be one of many projects impacted by the writers' strike, but hopefully now that Hollywood is back to normal, and has been for a while, focus will shift back to this adult and action-packed festive film.