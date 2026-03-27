David Goffin announces retirement from tennis aged 35, most successful male Belgian player

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Belgian tennis player David Goffin has announced his retirement from professional tennis. The 35-year-old will retire at the end of the 2026 season, before turning 36 on December 7. He goes down in history as one of the most successful Belgian players of all-time, the only man to be ranked in the top 10 (he was No. 7 in 2017). That puts him in the tennis history books in Belgium, alongside Justine Henin (7 Grand Slams) and Kim Clijsters (4 Grand Slam titles).

In a video on social media, Goffin explained that the knee injury he suffered in 2025 played a decisive role in his career. "All these years at the highest level have taken a toll on my body", he explained. "I gave everything to tennis, and this sport has given me far more than I ever dared imagine. That's what makes my decision so difficult."

Goffin reached quarter-finals of four Grand Slams, most recently Wimbledon 2022, and won six singles titles with a career track record of 357 victories and 275 defeats. His best title was Japan Open ATP 500 in 2017. Goffin is currently ranked 156 in the world, and hasn't won a match in 2026.

Goffin also managed to beat the best tennis players of his generation, including Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer once and Rafa Nadal twice. He also defeated the current World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in Miami Open last year.