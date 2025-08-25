David Gaudu stuns Danish rivals and gets Stage 3 victory in La Vuelta

HQ

David Gaudu has become the new leader of the Vuelta a España 2025 after passing Vingegaard and Pedersen and taking the victory in Stage 3. Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), 28-year-old rider, wins his this stage in La Vuelta, surging past the favourites in the final meters of the race, a climb to Ceres, after a 134.6km stage (one of the shortest in the race) but with a significant elevation ending on 2.6km of 3.6% ascent.

Most people expected a Danish duel between Vingegaard and Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), but the French climber surprised everyone as he also claimed his first UCI World Tour victory since 2022, at the Critérium du Dauphiné, beating Wout Van Aert.

Now, Gaudu is tied with Vingegaard at 10 hours, 55 minutes, 36 seconds, eight seconds more than third placed Giulio Ciccone. Vingegaard will maintain the red jersey given his better position in the first stage.