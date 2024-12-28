David Fincher to direct U.S. remake of Squid Game

HQ

According to Deadline, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of Squid Game, hinted at an upcoming U.S. remake of his breakout series, with acclaimed director David Fincher reportedly taking the reins. While specifics remain under wraps, Dong-hyuk confirmed that Netflix is fully invested in adapting the intense survival drama for an American audience. This remake will likely be set in the U.S., though more details are expected as the project moves forward.

This announcement follows the highly anticipated second season of Squid Game, which just dropped on Netflix, while fans eagerly await the release of the third and final season. Despite this, Dong-hyuk reassured viewers that the Squid Game universe will continue to expand beyond the series finale. In addition to the remake, Squid Game: The Challenge, the reality competition inspired by the show, is also set to return for a second season. With multiple projects underway, including potential involvement from Dong-hyuk himself as an advisor or co-creator, the Squid Game phenomenon shows no signs of slowing down.

Are you excited for more Squid Game content in the future?