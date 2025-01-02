David Fincher reveals he was rejected for Harry Potter directing job over darker vision

HQ

David Fincher, renowned for his dark and intense filmmaking style, recently shared that he was once considered to direct the Harry Potter films. During an interview with Variety to celebrate the 4K re-release of Seven, Fincher revealed that he pitched a unique vision for the iconic wizarding world, one that leaned into the eerie and unsettling. Rather than following the traditional, family-friendly route, he envisioned a Harry Potter that was "kind of creepy," similar in tone to the dark comedy Withnail and I.

However, Warner Bros. had a different vision for the beloved book series. They were aiming for a more conventional, youthful approach, drawing inspiration from classics like Tom Brown's School Days and Oliver! Fincher's darker concept didn't align with the studio's goal of appealing to a wider, younger audience, and ultimately, the project didn't move forward.

While Fincher has gone on to work on other high-profile projects, including Gone Girl and Mindhunter, his brief connection with the Harry Potter franchise is a fascinating "what if" in Hollywood history. It's clear that his unique storytelling style might have given the wizarding world a very different, perhaps even chilling, flavor.

Do you think Fincher's darker take could have worked for Harry Potter, or would it have changed the magic of the story too much?