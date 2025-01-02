David Fincher opens up about Fight Club 4K restoration

HQ

David Fincher is diving deep into the painstaking process of restoring his iconic films in 4K, with Fight Club being one of the latest on his radar. During a recent interview with Collider, Fincher revealed that while the task is rewarding, it comes with its fair share of difficulties, especially when dealing with visual effects that can't be recreated. The director emphasized the importance of preserving the original film as much as possible, noting that the restoration process is both "complicated" and "tricky."

While Fincher is working on bringing Fight Club into 4K, he admitted that the entire process is more expensive and time-consuming than he initially anticipated. With costs potentially reaching hundreds of thousands of dollars, it's a monumental task for any filmmaker. But for Fincher, it's about finding a balance between modernizing the film and respecting its roots, just as he did with Se7en and Panic Room.

