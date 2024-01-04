David Fincher is said to be interested in resuming work on Mindhunter

HQ

True crime is a genre that both fascinates and captivates. Terrifying individuals and their often inhumane crimes, which for most people are completely unthinkable acts. So what happens when you make a TV series based on some of the most notorious serial killers ever to have lived, paired with exquisite actors and one of the industry's sharpest directors?

You get Mindhunter, by far one of the most compelling and gripping series shown on TV in recent years. But unfortunately it was cancelled after only two seasons, something Fincher himself commented on and gave his reasons for in several interviews:

"I'm very proud of the first two seasons. But it's a very expensive show and, in the eyes of Netflix, we didn't attract enough of an audience to justify such an investment."



He also said something similar when he was interviewed in Forbes last year.

"I don't blame them; they took risks to get the show off the ground, gave me the means to do Mank the way I wanted to do it, and they allowed me to venture down new paths with The Killer. It's a blessing to be able to work with people who are capable of boldness. The day our desires are not the same, we have to be honest about parting ways."

However, Holt McCallany, who famously plays Bill Tench in the series, has recently mentioned that he heard rumours that Fincher is keen to resume work on Mindhunter and produce a third season.

"I've heard that David's thought about it. I'm not saying it's going to come back. But what I am saying is that if it comes back, I'm coming back with it. You can take that to the bank, but it'll depend on what David wants to do. It's been a few years now, so it's probably unlikely, but just even that he would think about it is a hopeful sign."

We can only hope and keep our fingers crossed as much as possible.

What do you think? Would you like to see a third season of Mindhunter?

Thanks, Awards Daily.