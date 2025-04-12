David Fincher is behind a new and bizarre Xbox commercial

HQ

Wake Up! - that's the name of Xbox's latest campaign, a commercial directed by none other than David Fincher himself. The film follows a rat named Horatio as he trudges through a monotonous daily routine filled with crowded public transport and a soul-crushing office job. Among the other rats, however, a few humans can be seen—each playing on some kind of handheld console. This might just be a hint at the portable device Microsoft and Asus are rumored to be working on together.

Eventually, Horatio transforms into a human when he finally gets home and boots up his beloved Xbox, sending the message that playing Xbox awakens the human within us. Check out the clip below.

What video game commercial has stuck with you the most?