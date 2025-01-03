David Fincher finally reveals what was really inside the box in Se7en

HQ

David Fincher's Se7en has remained a benchmark in the thriller genre, with its shocking twists and chilling performances. One of the most memorable scenes is the final moment when Detective Somerset (Morgan Freeman) opens the mysterious box sent by the killer, John Doe (Kevin Spacey). Fans have long speculated about what was inside, with many assuming it was a prosthetic replica of Gwyneth Paltrow's head. But in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Fincher revealed the truth behind the scene.

According to Fincher, the contents of the box were far simpler than many believed. Rather than using a decapitated head, the filmmakers opted for a more practical approach. They filled the box with a bag weighing around two to three kilos and calculated how much of that weight could be attributed to Gwyneth Paltrow's head, based on her body mass index. They even added a wig, ensuring that when the box was opened, some strands of hair would be visible, adding to the eerie effect.

Although the film doesn't explicitly show what's inside the box, the suspense and tension build as Detective Mills (Brad Pitt) realises the horror unfolding before him. The subtle details and the actors' reactions convey the grim reality, making it one of the most unforgettable scenes in modern cinema.

Do you think it's better that the box's contents were left to the imagination, or would you have preferred to see what was inside?