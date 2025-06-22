David Fincher eyes Mindhunter comeback as movie trilogy

David Fincher's acclaimed psychological thriller series might be making a grand comeback — but not in the form of a ten-episode third season. Instead, there's now talk of a trilogy consisting of three feature-length films, each around two hours long.

"I had a meeting with David Fincher in his office a few months ago, and he said to me that there is a chance that it may come back as three two-hour movies, but I think it's just a chance," said Holt McCallany, who portrayed Bill Tench in the series. He recently mentioned that Fincher is eager to return to Mindhunter — and that scripts are in the works. Which, of course, would be absolutely fantastic. As most of you (hopefully) remember, the show was brilliant across two seasons before being shelved in 2020 due to sky-high production costs and Fincher's need for a breather.

What makes this trilogy a likely and plausible solution to tie up loose ends is that the format is more budget-friendly and time-efficient compared to a full season.

But remember — this is far from a done deal. Fincher needs to be fully on board with the concept, Netflix has to greenlight it, and the actors have to be available. If all the pieces fall into place, we'll see our favorite agents back in action — and we're keeping our fingers crossed as hard as we can.

Are you hoping for more Mindhunter? And does a three-film solution sound like a reasonable way forward?