David Dastmalchian snags role as Bison in new Street Fighter movie

David Dastmalchian — best known for roles in Late Night with the Devil, The Suicide Squad, and Murderbot — has, according to Deadline, landed the iconic villain role of M. Bison in the upcoming Street Fighter film. It's easily the biggest role of his career so far, though the production has yet to officially comment on the casting.

The rest of the cast is downright wild: Andrew Koji and Noah Centineo are playing Ryu and Ken, Jason Momoa steps in as Blanka, Roman Reigns takes on Akuma, Orville Peck portrays Vega, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is Balrog, and Andrew Schulz steals the show as Dan Hibiki. A lineup full of bold, colorful choices.

Capcom is also said to be heavily involved in the production — which hopefully means the film will be more thoughtfully executed than previous half-baked attempts. Having Dastmalchian as Bison might just be the unexpected stroke of brilliance this reboot needs. The guy has the chops — equal parts creepy and complex. Now we just have to hope director Sakurai can balance all this madness with a genuine love for the game universe — so we don't end up with yet another flop.

Are you looking forward to the Street Fighter movie?