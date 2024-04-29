David Cross and Bob Odenkirk's strange Paramount+ series was canned by marketing

HQ

David Cross and Bob Odenkirk might be remembered for different performances nowadays, but back in the 90s the two broke out with the comedy sketch show Mr Show.

American comedy fans were more than happy to hear they were reuniting to work on a new show in 2022, but that series was then canned by Paramount+. Speaking on Andrew Santino's Whiskey Ginger podcast, Cross explained the network's decision.

"We went with Paramount+, and we wrote up the first four episodes and then a really specific, extensive bible for the last four — all of which we had pitched, like, 'Here's the story, here are the characters and here's how it would work,'" Cross began. "And then they said no, which was weird because it was what we pitched."

Cross then revealed that it was the marketing and analytics department that canned the show. Either they didn't get it, or simply didn't want it. Either way, to Cross it was an "ugly reminder [that] they have all the fucking power!"

"If the marketing department doesn't have the imagination to take a pre-existing idea, and figure out [...] how to sell it, then they can say no," Cross added.

It does appear strange that a show can get pitched, with two big names in comedy added onto it, and then be dropped entirely. Recently, we reported on a sequel for A Knight's Tale being dropped because Netflix's algorithms didn't think the movie would be a hit.