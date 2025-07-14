David Corenswet wants to make an R-rated Superman

HQ

Superman seems to be making a clean sweep in theatres right now and both the media and moviegoers agree that it's a more human Man of Steel we get to meet this time in a genuine feel-good adventure. But next time, it might be more brutal. At least if Superman himself, David Corenswet, gets his way.

In an interview with Nerdist, Corenswet explains:

"I would love to see this Superman in an R-rated project."

DC boss James Gunn has already confirmed that there will be adult-oriented DC projects, with Lanterns and Swamp Thing already announced (and Peacemaker: Season 2 is also assumed to be for adults). Letting Superman go down the same path is less likely though, and we should probably expect the next movie to also be a more classic adventure for the whole family.