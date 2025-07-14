English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Superman

David Corenswet wants to make an R-rated Superman

While the DC Universe will have more mature projects, it's unclear if the Man of Steel will ever be at the centre of one.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Superman seems to be making a clean sweep in theatres right now and both the media and moviegoers agree that it's a more human Man of Steel we get to meet this time in a genuine feel-good adventure. But next time, it might be more brutal. At least if Superman himself, David Corenswet, gets his way.

In an interview with Nerdist, Corenswet explains:

"I would love to see this Superman in an R-rated project."

DC boss James Gunn has already confirmed that there will be adult-oriented DC projects, with Lanterns and Swamp Thing already announced (and Peacemaker: Season 2 is also assumed to be for adults). Letting Superman go down the same path is less likely though, and we should probably expect the next movie to also be a more classic adventure for the whole family.

Superman
DC Studios

Related texts

0
SupermanScore

Superman
MOVIE REVIEW. Written by André Lamartine

James Gunn is aiming for a more optimistic Superman after the dark Zack Snyder era, and we find out whether that's enough to kick off the DC Universe.



Loading next content