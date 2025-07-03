David Corenswet says both Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin contacted him to talk about Superman

HQ

We're only a week away from getting to know a new Superman on the silver screen, this time played by David Corenswet. As we all know, he's far from the first to don the blue tights with the red banana hammock, but it seems that his predecessors are supporting him.

In an interview with Beat102103, Corenswet says that both Henry Cavill (Man of Steel) and Tyler Hoechlin (Superman & Lois) approached him after he was cast to give their blessing. They both also declined to advise him in order for him to put his own stamp on Superman and suggested that Corenswet should simply try to have fun with the role.

July 11 is the premiere date for Superman, but as we told you yesterday, it won't be long before we get to see the character again, as he will appear in the DCU well before Superman II premieres.

From left: Cavill, Hoechlin and Corenswet. // DC Studios

DC Studios