David Braben thinks physical games will be gone in three years

David Braben is one of the true veterans of the video game industry and is currently most known for the very popular Elite Dangerous, developed by his studio Frontier Developments. In a recent interview with Games Industry, he reveals that he thinks the coronavirus has helped digital game sales to grow a lot, to such an extent that physical games will essentially be gone in a few years:

"We've seen an acceleration in the transition from physical to digital. That is a good thing. It's probably two to three years before physical more or less goes away, and it's probably accelerated that timescale a bit."

Games Industry notes that their data shows digital game sales has increased significantly lately and is still growing. Do you think Braben is right here?