David Bowie's final project found in his study

David Bowie's final album, Blackstar, is often seen by fans to be a final farewell from the singer following his cancer diagnosis. Blackstar released in 2016, the same year that Bowie died, and yet it has recently been revealed he had a secret, final project in the works.

As per the BBC, the project was discovered locked away in Bowie's study, and is called The Spectator. It's a musical, set in 18th century London. The musical was unknown to even his closest collaborators, and the notes have been sent to the V&A Museum alongside the rest of Bowie's archive.

Bowie was apparently obsessed with the development of satire and art in 18th century London. If it had been released, it would have allowed Bowie to achieve a life-long ambition of writing for the theatre.

