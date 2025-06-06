David Beckham to be awarded knighthood next week

HQ

David Beckham will be awarded a knighthood next week. The legendary English footballer, a legend for Manchester United and captain of England for fifteen years, will be known as Sir David Beckham (and his wife Victoria, Lady Beckham). Several newspapers in England like The Sun or The Times released with the news on Friday, although this will not be officially announced by the British Crown until next week, with the rest of recipients, to be honoured at King Charles' Birthday.

Fans of Beckham, who had 115 international appearances with England, and had a distinguished career after Manchester United at Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy, and one final year at Paris Saint-Germain (when he retired in 2013), had been asking for him to be awarded with knighthood for many years.

He was named Officer of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 2003. 19 years later, in her funeral, he queued for 12 hours to see her coffin. Apparently, he came close of being named knight in 2013, but he was involved in a tax avoidance scheme.

Now, one of the best English players of all time and one of the biggest monarchists will get the recognition he's always desired.