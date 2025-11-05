HQ

David Beckham has been knighted by King Charles III on Tuesday, alongside Kazuo Ishiguro, Japanese-British author, Literature Nobel in 2017, and Broadway actress and singer Elaine Page. The ceremony took place at Windsor Castle, and the footballer, a legend for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Los Angeles Galaxy (and PSG, where he retired after playing only four months in 2013), is now known as Sir David Robert Joseph Beckham.

Beckham has been a monarchist all his life (famously queing 12 hours to pay her final respects to Queen Elizabeth II in 2022) and came close of being awarded knighthood in 2013, but was denied to his involvement in a tax avoidance scheme.

Now, his longtime desire to being knighted has been fulfilled. "I've been very obviously lucky in my career to have won what I've won and done what I've done but to receive an honor like this, of a knight, is beyond anything that I ever thought that I would receive", Beckham said (via CNN).

"To be honest, a young boy from the east end of London, born in Leytonstone, and here at Windsor Castle, being honored by His Majesty the King - the most important and the most respected institution in the world - it's quite a moment".

Beckham, now 50, won league titles in England, Spain, United States and France, and made 115 appearances for England in three World Cups and two Euros. He is also the founder of Inter Miami club in MLS. He has been given the distinction for his football career and for his philanthropic work, being named ambassador for UNICEF and the King's Foundation, and establishing 7 Fund, to help vulnerable chiuldren.

"All the things that I do, I do out of love. I don't do it because I'm forced to do it, I don't do it because I have to do it, I do it because it's important. I think mostly it's because of the career that I've had (...) that is why people listen to me. I think it's a very powerful tool to have in charity", he said, via SkySports.

